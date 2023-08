On July 31, over 40 combat clashes took place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched nine missiles, conducted 57 airstrikes, and fired 61 MLRS rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, among whom there are children. Residential buildings were destroyed.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains very high.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the areas of Stepove, Sumy Region, and Udy, Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 30 settlements; in particular, Senkivka, Turiya, Bleshnia, and Buchka in the Chernihiv Region were affected; Mefodiyivka, Sytne, Starykove, Mohrytsia, Stepok, and Riasne in the Sumy Region and Udy, Veterynarne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Nesterne, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense and successfully repulsed enemy attacks east of Berestove in the Kharkiv Region and near Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Druzheliubivka area in the Donetsk Region. It carried out artillery and mortar attacks on over ten settlements, including Odradne, Kolodiazne, Kamiyanka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, and Zapadne in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy launched airstrikes north of Serebrianka and near Spirne, Donetsk Region. The settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, more than ten settlements were hit by enemy artillery shelling, among them Rozdolivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora in the Donetsk Region.

On the axis of Avdiyivka, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Niu York and Avdiyivka. Shelling of populated areas continues, including Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, the enemy launched an air strike in the Krasnohorivka area. The AFU continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the areas of Mariyinka and Pobieda. The enemy carried out artillery shelling of populated areas, including Mariyinka, Pobieda, Heorhiyivka, and Hostre, in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Blahodatne, and Staromayorske. In the area of the latter, unsuccessful attempts were made to restore the lost position. Shelling of Vodiane, Vuhledar, and Blahodatne settlements in the Donetsk Region continues.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. The occupiers carried out airstrikes in the Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka areas in the Zaporizhzhia Region. More than 15 settlements, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Stepove, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, were hit by artillery fire.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the Kherson axis. More than 25 settlements, including Dmytrivka and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region, were hit by artillery fire; Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Beryslav, Lvove, Kherson, and Dniprovske in the Kherson Region.

At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and continue to attack the enemy with fire.

Over the past day, the aviation of the AFU has struck seven strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and three strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit five enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes, a heavy flamethrower system of volley fire TOS-1A Solntsepyok, five artillery pieces in firing positions, two electronic warfare stations, an ammunition warehouse, and five areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar stated that the AFU were able to achieve success in two areas of the front during the day.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated almost 500 occupiers. It was also possible to destroy more than 60 pieces of equipment.