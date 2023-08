Air Force says whether Russians can shoot Storm Shadow missiles down

Storm Shadow long-range missiles fly quite low, making it difficult for the enemy to intercept them. However, it should not be ruled out that Russia can shoot them down.

This follows from a statement by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, on the telethon air.

"Both Storm Shadow and SCALP, and, I hope, Taurus are missiles that fly quite low. It is extremely difficult to intercept them with conventional air defense means," said Ihnat.

However, he noted that these are the same cruise missiles the enemy uses against Ukraine.

"The same Kh-101. I mean the same class. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that they (Storm Shadow - ed.) can be shot down... But these missiles have already shown that they can reach their targets. And they do reach them, which we really like," the spokesperson said.

Ihnat emphasized that Ukraine needs more of such weapons.

"And decision-making by our partners (regarding Taurus – ed.) would be very timely," he added.

As earlier reported, after the transfer of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, the Kremlin began to demand an "adequate response" from the Russian military.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, commented on the supply of long-range Storm Shadow missiles by Great Britain to Ukraine. In his opinion, they will help Ukraine win.