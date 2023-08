Ukrnafta to increase number of its fuel tank trucks to 80-100 units

The largest oil-producing company, Ukrnafta, plans to increase the number of its fuel tank trucks to 80-100 units.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The first fuel tank trucks of Ukrnafta have already been engaged. We are talking about 25 branded road trains. In the next three months, the number of branded fuel tank trucks will increase to 80-100 units," said the company's director, Serhii Koretskyi.

According to the report, 25 Mercedes tractors and tankers for transporting liquid hydrocarbons and liquefied gas were purchased through open auctions via the state-owned Prozorro system.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta will manage more than 100 gas stations of the Russian Tatnafta.

Ukrnafta has reported a profit of UAH 4.3 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

In 2023, Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% year over year to 1.45 million tons.

Previously, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR, and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the state's property during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.