Occupiers start having problems with logistics via Crimea after strikes on bridges – South Operational Command

After the successful strikes on the Kerch (aka Crimean) and Chonhar Bridges, the occupiers began to have problems with logistics via the Crimean Peninsula. They are now forced to use ferries parallel to the affected bridges.

This follows from a statement by Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the South, Channel 24 reports.

Because of the damage to the illegally built object, the occupiers have to attract additional means to support their southern group.

According to Humeniuk, logistics on the peninsula were significantly disrupted after the damage to the Kerch Bridge.

The railway part of this object is still able to pass echelons but with less than the expected load. On the other hand, the malfunction of the road part is more significant, and the bridge cannot withstand the loads heading there.

"That is why a ferry crossing and large amphibious ships carrying military cargo operate parallel to the Crimean Bridge," Humeniuk said.

As earlier reported, on Monday, July 31, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) explained why Russian so-called "war correspondents" and military bloggers were silent about the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the railway bridge in the Chonhar area of the Kherson Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of June, it became known that the AFU launched a missile attack on the road bridge in the area of Chonhar. The bridge connects the occupied Crimea and the Kherson Region.

At the same time, the occupiers later admitted that it would take much longer to repair the road bridge in the Chonhar area than they initially assumed.