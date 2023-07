Law, which provides for fines for violation of driver training and allows self-training for theoretical exam,

The law came into force, which provides for fines for violation of driver training and allows self-training to pass a theoretical examination to receive a driver’s license in the service center of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

It was reported by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is reported that on July 29, the law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses on the Introduction of Administrative Responsibility in the Field of Training and Admission of Drivers to Driving Vehicles" came into force, which refers to the ability to independently prepare for the theoretical exam in the service center of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, as well as the introduction of administrative responsibility in the field of training and admission of drivers to drive vehicles.

Changes regarding administrative liability for violation of the procedure for admission of exams and training and advanced training of drivers, violations of the procedure for state accreditation of educational institutions have already entered into force now, and changes regarding self-training will come into force from October 29, 2023.

From October 29, a candidate driver will be able to choose how to learn the rules of the road, the basics of vehicle structure and the basics of providing pre-medical assistance - independently or in a driving school.

Currently, 64 hours of lectures are provided for this module in driving schools.

Without a certificate of completion of a theoretical training course in a driving school, driver candidates do not have the right to take a theoretical exam in service centers of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

In the fall, training in a driving school will become optional for the first - a theoretical module, and for the second - a practical course of study it will be necessary to apply to accredited educational institutions.

Only after completing practical training in a driving school will it be possible to pass an internal exam, and then an exam in the service center of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

According to the law, violation by officials of educational institutions of the rules for training drivers entails imposing a fine from 500 to 800 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 8,500 to UAH 13,600).

In particular, the fine is provided: for the training, retraining of vehicle drivers by a person who does not have a valid document of a specialist in the training of vehicle drivers; for admission of persons who did not pass the theoretical exam to practical training of drivers; for practical training of drivers using vehicles equipped in violation of the requirements of the Rules of the road, or by a person deprived of the right to drive vehicles.

Violation by officials of service centers of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the procedure for conducting state accreditation of driving schools and violation of the established procedure for certification of their specialists entail a fine from 500 to 1,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 8,500 to UAH 17,000).

Violation by employees of territorial service centers of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the established procedure for accepting exams for obtaining a driving license or issuing a driver's license entails a fine from 1,000 to 2,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 17,000 to UAH 34,000).

If these violations are re-committed within a year, then a fine of 2,000 to 3,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 34,000 to UAH 51,000) will be imposed on a person, as well as he will be deprived of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of one year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the procedure for training and obtaining a driver's license in service centers of the Ministry of Interior Affairs during martial law.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers divided training in a driving school into two stages, providing for:

- theoretical preparation, the results of which will be issued a certificate that will be valid for one year;

- practical control of the vehicle, the results of which will be issued a certificate of completion of practical training, which will be valid for two years.

Admission to training in practical control of vehicles is possible only after successful passing the theoretical exam in the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.