Death toll due to missile attack on Kryvyi Rih increased to 6

The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack by the Russian occupiers on Kryvyi Rih has increased to six, and now it is known about 75 injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Already 6 killed in Kryvyi Rih. There are 75 injured at this hour, including six children. Of the 22 hospitalized, two are severe. Tomorrow the city is in mourning," he wrote.

In turn, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, said that, in particular, 1 person was killed as a result of an enemy missile hitting the building of an educational institution, another 18 were injured.

"According to rescuers, 18 citizens were injured here, one person was killed," he wrote.

Lukashuk noted that four floors of the building collapsed on a store.

Utilities have already removed 190 tons of concrete debris.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kryvyi Rih declared August 1 a day of mourning for those killed in a missile attack.

On Monday morning, the Russian occupiers fired missiles at Kryvyi Rih, hit the building of an educational institution and a multi-storey residential building.