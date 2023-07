The Ministry of Defense concluded an agreement with the Turkish company BAYKAR MAKINA on the creation of a service center for the repair and maintenance of unmanned aerial vehicles. This was stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense on Monday, July 31.

In the development of the Framework Agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on cooperation in the field of high technologies, aviation and space industries, an agreement was signed today on the construction of a service center for the repair and maintenance of drones.

"We have reached an agreement, the center will be created in the near future. We are moving forward and it is important for us to create our own base in Ukraine to service drones. This joint project will lay the foundation for our system work," the message said.

The Ministry of Defense expressed special gratitude to the BAYKAR company for its contribution to increasing the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, China announced the introduction of export control over some unmanned aerial vehicles and equipment for their production.

On July 25, it became known that the Ukrainian unmanned aircraft complex Sirko has been put into mass production.

On July 19, it became known that during the war, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not order a single kamikaze drone from Ukroboronprom.