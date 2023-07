In August, electricity production in Ukraine will decrease due to repair work at power units. It is reported by the Ukrenergo National Power Company.

"August is predicted to be the most difficult for the power system due to the subsequent withdrawal of some power units. This will substantially reduce the available capacity to cover consumption," it said.

The company noted that it will be possible to compensate for the volume of capacity in part due to the import of electricity from Europe, as well as the economical use of electricity by consumers. Currently, the restriction of consumption in Ukraine is not predicted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is preparing for various scenarios of events in the winter due to possible missile attacks by the aggressor state of Russia on the power system.

On October 10, 2022, Russia launched a large-scale rocket attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure for the first time. Over the following months, Ukraine experienced more than 10 waves of large-scale Russian shelling, when the enemy attracted dozens of missiles of various types and ranges.

Due to power shortages, the Ministry of Energy had to apply power cuts to consumers, and despite the difficult winter for Ukrainians, the enemy could not achieve its goal to create a complete blackout in Ukraine.