In the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Ukrainian military is advancing on the axes of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. A total of 12.6 square kilometers were liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the week.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced this on the Telegram channel.

"In the south, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes. On the Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne axes in the Zaporizhzhia Region, they were successful; they are entrenched in the achieved boundaries," Maliar wrote.

During the offensive in these axes, the defense forces liberated 204.7 sq. km in a week, and Ukrainian soldiers de-occupied 12.6 sq. km.

Demining operations are also ongoing in these territories.

As earlier reported, during the past day, the AFU hit nine areas of concentration of personnel of the occupiers from the sky and the ground. Over 20 combat clashes took place during the day. At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

The British Ministry of Defense assures that Ukraine's counteroffensive is going according to plan, and the AFU are showing due caution.