The Russian occupiers are most likely preparing for new shelling of Ukraine. Currently, the enemy is pulling up aviation.

This follows from a statement by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, during the telethon.

"The activity of tactical enemy aviation in the southeast direction was powerful. And this suggests that the enemy is gathering intelligence and can prepare for powerful attacks in the future because we see that the enemy is also beginning to tighten up strategic aviation and prepare for certain maneuvers," she said.

In addition, according to Humeniuk, despite the enemy not taking the missile carriers into the sea, "they are absolutely ready" at the base points, and the Russian Federation can take them out within an hour.

"When there are no missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea - we do not have a high level of danger. Because there is a practice that the occupiers strike from the bays; however, this is very dangerous for the missile carrier itself and for those ships that are nearby. But they use this practice," Humeniuk emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier Nataliya Humeniuk stated that Russia is probably preparing an operation under a foreign flag in the Black Sea. This can be either an attack by a foreign ship, in which the Russian Federation will accuse Ukraine, or an attack from the ship's deck, which will allegedly sail under a foreign flag.