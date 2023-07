Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have struck from the sky and the ground nine areas of concentration of occupiers. Over 20 combat clashes have taken place.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has conducted four missile strikes and 42 airstrikes and fired 76 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were killed and wounded, and residential buildings were destroyed.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 40 settlements; in particular, Senkivka and Buchky in the Chernihiv Region were shelled; Seredyna-Buda and Progress in the Sumy Region and Vovchansk and Budarka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the defenders are firmly holding the defense and successfully repulsed enemy attacks east of Berestove in the Kharkiv Region. Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Kupiyansk, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman Axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, and Ivanivka, Serebrianka, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Spirne, Berestove, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Axis of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, and Kostiantynivka. More than 20 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Klishchiyivka, Predtechyne, Kostyantynivka, Bila Hora, and Sieverne in the Donetsk Region, were shelled by enemy artillery.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy launched an air strike near Avdiyivka. More than 15 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Netailove, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region, were hit by artillery fire.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the AFU continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the areas of Mariyinka and Pobieda. The enemy shelled more than ten settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Heorhiyivka, and Hostre in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the enemy launched an air strike in the Staromayorske District. It shelled the settlements of Blahodatne, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Axes, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops.

It carried out an airstrike near Zmiyivka in the Kherson Region. More than 25 settlements, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohoriya, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, were hit by artillery fire; Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region; Dmytrivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Kherson, Berehove, and Veletenske in the Kherson Region. At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk Axes and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the AFU has carried out seven strikes on areas where enemy personnel are concentrated. Our defenders also destroyed four enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed-136 type and four operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex, eight artillery pieces in firing positions, two electronic warfare stations, as well as two enemy personnel concentration areas.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 36 combat clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian invaders took place over the past 24 hours.

Earlier, it was reported that the defense forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region.

On July 26, the Special Operations Forces of the AFU reported that, while destroying the enemy in Staromayorske, during the clearing of the settlement, the SOF group discovered the staff documentation of one of the battalions of the 247th Parachute - Parachute Regiment of the Russian Federation.