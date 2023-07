Ukrnafta starts preparations for drilling a new well in Sumy Region

The largest oil-producing company Ukrnafta has started preparatory work for drilling a new well at the Velykobubnivske field.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The new horizontal well is expected to produce an initial flow rate of 87 tons of oil daily.

The start of drilling - with the help of our own machine - is scheduled for September 17.

The launch of the well into industrial production is planned for the end of December.

"We are moving ahead of schedule. According to the approved indicators, we were supposed to start assembling the drilling equipment in August. However, 20% of the installation was already completed as of the end of July. And this despite the fact that the machine has not worked for many years, and currently the company's specialists are carrying out almost initial installation," noted the director of Ukrnafta Serhii Koretskyi

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the financial plan of Ukrnafta for 2023 with a profit of UAH 12 billion.

Ukrnafta ended the 1st quarter with a profit of UAH 4.3 billion.

In 2023, Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% year over year to 1.45 million tons.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR, and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.