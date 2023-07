On the morning of July 31, the Russian occupying forces shelled the center of Kherson with the Grad MLRSes; one man was killed.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"In the morning, the Russian army killed a citizen of Kherson. Today at around 8:20 a.m., the occupiers fired at the central part of Kherson with the Grad MLRSes," the message reads.

It is indicated that an employee of the city utility company came under enemy attack. The man was killed on the spot from his injuries.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, July 31, Russian troops hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod Region. There is a victim.

Meanwhile, as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on Sumy on Saturday night, one of the buildings of the educational institution was destroyed. On Sunday morning, it became known about two killed and 20 wounded.

In Sumy, on the evening of Sunday, July 30, the demolition of the debris at the site of the Russian missile impact on Saturday was completed. The educational building of the school was completely destroyed: four floors were simply blown away by a rocket. Dormitories, houses, and even church and Sunday school buildings were damaged.