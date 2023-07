Wagner mercenaries are in Belarus without heavy equipment, because they could have been transferred it to the

The intelligence of Great Britain believes that the fighters of the Wagner PMC arrived in Belarus mostly without their heavy equipment, because they could have handed it over to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia. This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Britain, writes European Pravda publication.

Thus, British analysts emphasized that approximately 300 tents and 200 vehicles were found in the Wagner camp in the village of Tsel near Osipovychy. They noted that the tents and vehicle storage areas were identified on satellite images taken on July 19, 2023.

It is noted that since mid-July 2023, at least several thousand Wagner mercenaries have probably been stationed in the military camp in Tsel. The pictures show that since mid-July 2023, hundreds of vehicles have arrived at the previously almost empty facility.

According to separate reports, most of the vehicles seen are trucks and vans with a small number of armored fighting vehicles.

"It remains unclear what happened to the heavy military equipment that Wagner used in Ukraine; there is a real possibility that this equipment was forced to be returned to the Russian military," the message reads.

The ability of Wagner to maintain heavy equipment and means of support, such as air transport, will be key factors in its future combat capability, summarize British analysts.

