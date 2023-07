The leader of the terrorist country of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, ignores the requests of the President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, regarding the dialogue regarding Russia's return to the grain agreement, writes The Wall Street Journal. Erdogan has repeatedly said in recent weeks that he wants to talk to Putin, but the conversation never took place. The Turkish side lets the Kremlin know that it is ready to talk through other channels, sources of the publication say.

The deadline will come in September, when Ukrainian elevators will begin to overflow with the grain of the new harvest. The obstinacy of the Russian side is probably connected with Turkey's transfer to Ukraine of military who defended the Azovstal and the approval of Sweden's application to NATO, the newspaper writes. China would also like to bring Russia back to the agreement, where a quarter of Ukrainian grain went through the grain corridor.

"I think that Putin stopped trusting Erdogan as before," says Gulru Gezer, ex-counselor of the Turkish embassy in Moscow. "It is not typical for Putin not to pick up the phone."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Russia withdrew from the grain agreement, which allowed Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea from the summer of 2022.