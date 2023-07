Heavy fighting is taking place in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia Region, and in the Staromayorske area, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing. This was reported by the British military intelligence on the official page on Twitter.

In the report of the intelligence unit of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, it is noted that heavy fighting is taking place south of the city of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region, namely near the village of Robotyne.

Also, 80 kilometers to the east, the Ukrainian military pushed back the invaders and liberated the village of Staromayorske. According to intelligence, this direction was held by units of the 247th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Airborne Forces.

"Meanwhile, in the north, other units of the airborne troops continue offensive operations in the Serebrianskyi forest west of Kreminna, but have achieved insignificant results," the message says.