President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the positions of the Special Operations Forces in the Bakhmut direction and congratulated the military on their professional holiday. The Head of State announced this on his official page on Telegram.

"The Bakhmut direction, the advanced positions of the Special Operations Forces. Today I am here to congratulate our military on their professional day, to honor their strength. I listened to the commander's report, talked with the military. Very powerful, very effective. Thank you!

Although you won't be able to tell the details about the actual operations of the Special Operations Forces - only with time, but the execution of your tasks for the sake of Ukraine by you, guys, is truly heroic. Glory to the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Honor!" the President said.

Directly on the front line, the Head of State presented awards to distinguished soldiers and officers of the Special Operations Forces.