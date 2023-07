NATO plans to build a large repair and logistics center near the city of Rzeszów (Poland), reports The Globe and Mail with reference to Canadian and Polish officials.

"The militarized appearance of Rzeszów may soon become a permanent phenomenon in accordance with the plan to build a new NATO facility on the outskirts of the city, located less than 100 km from the Ukrainian border," the publication emphasizes.

It is noted that Canadian and Polish officials with direct knowledge of the matter have confirmed that a new NATO facility is planned to be built in Rzeszów, and "it will be more of a repair and logistics center."

"We plan to create a repair center in partnership with the United States and Great Britain. We do not intend to allow a large Canadian presence," said a Canadian official, adding that the main task of the center will be the repair of Ukrainian tanks and other armored vehicles," writes The Globe and Mail .