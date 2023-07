Russian politician proposes to take away computers and smartphones from Russians in order to defeat West

Anatoliy Kubanov, the vice-speaker of the legislative assembly of the Novosibirsk Oblast of the terrorist country of the Russian Federation, wrote a column for the publication Zavtra in which he demanded that the means of accessing the Internet be taken away from the population. His article states that "ruling transnational elites are building a global digital termite mound and imposing a technological revolution," and "native governments that drive their peoples onto the Internet are losing power," so "Russia is a beacon of hope."

According to the politician, the Internet is a "weapon of mass informational and psychological damage" and it is necessary to "resolutely remove computing power from public circulation."

"Computer technology should be used for its intended purpose - in science, industrial production, transport systems, military headquarters," lists Kubanov.

Instead of a boring information society and many hours of "oblivion with scrolling through Internet newswires", which is dumbing down, the politician demanded from the state to create a flexible and mobile social organization - from houses of science to palaces of poetry, from clubs of retirees to forums of engineers.

According to his belief, after two or three years of such avant-garde policy, Russia will be "correctly channelized" and "will become unattainable for the synthetic, deranged Western posthuman."

"We are not ashamed to say about the abolition of this primitive digital world," the vice-speaker said. He added that "only in this way Russia will be able to defeat the West."