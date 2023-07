On July 28, Ukrainian troops conducted counteroffensive operations on at least 3 sections of the front and advanced near Bakhmut, according to the daily report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) from Washington.

The institute's report emphasizes that the Ukrainian military said they are continuing counteroffensive operations on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut, and Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukrainian forces are continuing to advance south of Bakhmut.

ISW noted that one of the Russian "military journalists" stated on July 28 that Ukrainian forces had advanced near Kurdiumivka and Andriyivka.

Russian "military journalists" also claimed that Ukrainian forces continued ground attacks along the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions near Staromayorske (9 km south of Velyka Novosilka) and Urozhaine (9 km south of Velyka Novosilka), and some "military journalists" admitted that Ukrainian forces captured Staromayorske, the report emphasizes.

ISW noted that a Ukrainian source claimed that the Ukrainian military advanced to a distance of 10-12 kilometers from the main line of defense of the Russians in the Berdiansk direction.

At the same time, analysts of the institute emphasize, Russian pro-war bloggers claim that Russian troops repelled Ukrainian ground attacks near Robotyne (10 km south of Orikhov), Verbove (17 km southeast of Orikhov) and Pyatykhatky (25 km southwest from Orikhov) in the western part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.