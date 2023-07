In the waters of the Kerch Strait, the Russian military imposed restrictions on shipping. This was announced by the Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation with reference to the order of the command of the Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country of Russia.

"The decision of the command of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation prohibits the passage of all small ships and watercraft in the Temryuksky district between Capes Chroni and Achilleion and north of the line between Capes Takil and Panagia and the coastal border," the message said.

The ban applies to pleasure boats, sailing vessels, inflatable boats, jet skis, windsurfers, sub-boards and their analogues. The restrictions do not apply only to ships, boats and vessels of the Russian Navy, border agencies and troops of the Russian National Guard.

In addition, there is a ban on anchoring, extraction of marine mammals, fishing with bottom tools, explosive and other underwater works, bottom soil sampling, swimming with an etched anchor chain, flying, hovering, landing of aircraft and other activities in the areas of anchorages Nos. 450, 451, 452, 455 and 471.

At the same time, the transit traffic of civil vessels through the Kerch-Yenikal channel is allowed during daylight hours according to the schedule after conducting inspections.

The department did not inform about the reasons for these restrictions.