During the past day, on July 28, the Defense Forces of Ukraine "denazified" 390 soldiers of the Russian occupation army at the front. Thus, the total number of losses in the war of the terrorist state has already reached 245,220 soldiers of the Russian Federation. This was reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning of July 29.

In addition, Ukrainian fighters disposed 26 units of enemy’s equipment.

In particular, the ranks of the enemy’s army were reduced by 1 tank (4,191 during the full-scale war), 6 armored combat vehicles (8,167), 11 artillery systems (4,786), 7 units of motor vehicles and tankers (7,247) and 1 unit of special equipment (710). .