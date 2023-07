The High Anti-Corruption Court has released the head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksii Salnykov on bail in the amount of UAH 805,000.

The court made such a decision on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Salnykov must post a bail within 5 days.

If he does not post it, then this can cause the change in the preventive measure to a stricter one.

The court also forbade Salnykov to leave Kyiv without the permission of the prosecutor.

Salnykov is obliged to hand over passports for travelling abroad and wear an electronic bracelet.

The validity period of the preventive measure is until September 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Judicial Administration Salnykov was handed a notice of suspicion of bribery and fraud, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained the head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksii Salnykov on suspicion of bribery.

The head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine incited to provide undue benefit to the judges of the Supreme Court for ruling in favor of a commercial enterprise. On March 5, he received USD 7,500 from a representative of a commercial enterprise, of which USD 5,000 was to be transferred to judges for a decision, and USD 2,500 - he retained for mediation services.