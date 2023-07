The Ukrenergo national energy company does not predict the application of emergency power outages schedules for consumers in August.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The next week or two will be particularly difficult. But at the moment, we do not predict a disconnection of consumers. We expect to cope with the increased load on the power system even in the conditions of a reduced number of power plant units in operation. We will be helped by the import of electricity from Europe. We, as an operator, provide the technical possibility of import. Today, it exists in the amount of 1,200 MW, which is more than the capacity of one nuclear unit," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, board chairman of the Ukrenergo.

At the same time, he noted that the probability of blackouts in any region directly depends on the nature and success of the enemy's attacks on the energy infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is preparing for various scenarios of the development of events in the winter period due to possible missile strikes by the aggressor state of Russia on the power system.