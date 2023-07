Currently, the situation on the border with Belarus is under control. The Russian mercenaries of the Wagner private military company (PMC) who arrived in the field camps are used to inflame the situation, in particular in relation to the countries of the European Union.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the national telethon.

According to Demchenko, the situation on the border with Belarus remains controlled along the state border.

Border guards do not record near the border any movement of equipment or personnel of any units that could pose a threat to Ukraine.

But, of course, close attention is focused on the presence of Russian mercenaries from private military companies in the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

According to the State Border Service, there are currently a little more than 5,000 Wagner troopers in the territory of Belarus, and they are at a considerable distance from the border with Ukraine.

"However, the intelligence units, including the intelligence of the State Border Service, continue to monitor the conditions of their stay, their possible involvement in the future, and how much of a threat they would pose to Ukraine. Now we see that they are inciting the situation more, including in relation to the countries of the European Union. It is one of the influencing factors they continue to use," Demchenko noted.

It will be recalled that on July 25, it became known that military equipment was spotted for the first time as part of the eleventh column of the Wagner mercenaries.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that there is currently no direct threat from the Republic of Belarus; however, Ukrainian intelligence is monitoring the nature of the activities of the Wagner PMC.

On Monday, July 24, fresh satellite images of the Wagner" PMC camp in the Mogilev Region of Belarus appeared online.