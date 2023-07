On July 27, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of the Russian occupiers, their weapons, and equipment.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

"During the day, aviation of the defense forces made seven strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, one - on anti-aircraft missile complexes, and one - on the enemy's control point," the message says.

In addition, during the past day, our defenders destroyed eight enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed-136 type and five operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

Also, during the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit one control post, one area of concentration of personnel, five artillery pieces in firing positions, one warehouse of fuel and lubricating materials, and one radio-electronic warfare station of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that among the personnel of the occupying forces of the aggressor state of Russia, panic continues to spread. Most of the newly trained servicemen are trying to avoid being sent to the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Thursday morning, July 27, amounted to 590 occupiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 244,270 soldiers.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Ukrainian military had recaptured half of the territory that Russia had seized since the start of the full-scale invasion.