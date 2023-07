In the area of the city of Marinka, Donetsk Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops.

The General Staff reported this in its summary on Friday, July 28.

The General Staff also confirms the liberation of the village of Staromayorske. At the same time, in the districts of Rivnopil and Makarivka, the enemy failed to restore the lost position.

On the Avdiyivka axis, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the area of Avdiyivka.

On the Bakhmut axis, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas west and south of Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful offensive in the area of Nadiya and carried out an airstrike near Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy launched an air strike in the Izium District of the Kharkiv Region.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 35 settlements.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. It carried out an airstrike in the Novoberyslav District of the Kherson Region. More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery fire.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 26, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the AFU reported that, while destroying the enemy in Staromayorske, during the clearing of the settlement, the SOF group discovered the headquarters documentation of one of the battalions of the 247th Parachute Regiment of the Russian Federation.

On July 26, the AFU successfully repelled Russian attacks in the Avdiyivka area, as well as east of Stupochky and near Dyliyivka on the Bakhmut axis, under heavy air and artillery fire.

On July 23, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Ukraine had recaptured half of its territories that Russia had seized since the start of the full-scale invasion.