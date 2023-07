The absence of enemy attacks with Oniks-type missiles may indicate an accurate blast on July 24 in Dzhankoi, temporarily occupied Crimea. Nevertheless, the threat of Russian shelling remains - from the sea, from land, and from the air.

The head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the Espresso TV channel.

"The threat remains both from the sea and from shore, land and from the air, since the enemy still has a fleet, air forces, and coastal missile systems. They can apply them. In particular, the absence of attacks by Oniks missiles may indicate a successful blast in Dzhankoi, but we have not yet received absolute confirmation," she said.

Humeniuk noted that the enemy used Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles due to a certain pause that was required for their production, since the enemy is still capable of producing missiles of this type.

"Besides, they have a rich supply of Kh-22, which they upgrade to the Kh-32 level and also have Iskander K missiles on the balance sheet, which are identical to Kalibrs, and M category, which are ballistic," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 24, the occupied Crimea was attacked by drones, as a result of which explosions began in the Dzhankoi District in a warehouse with ammunition.

Despite the claims of the invaders on the repelled attack, in Crimea for several hours, road and railway traffic along the Dzhankoi-Simferopol highway was stopped. Besides, the railway connection was stopped.

The population in the five-kilometer zone from the emergency site was evacuated to temporary accommodation.