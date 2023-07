Ukraine received USD 1.5 billion in guarantees from Japan through the mechanism of the World Bank.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The loan funds are provided under the guarantee of the Government of Japan through the mechanism of the Trust Fund of the World Bank.

"The involved financing will be aimed at restoring the economy and strengthening the social protection of the population. I am grateful for the unceasing support of Ukraine to the Government of Japan during its presidency of the G7, as well as to the World Bank team," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has received more than USD 581 million in concessional financing from the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

This year, the Government of Japan is expected to provide another USD 2 billion in direct budget support through the World Bank's Trust Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late June, the state budget of Ukraine received grant funds in the amount of USD 1.215 billion through the Trust Fund of many donors of the World Bank.

Currently, Ukraine is implementing a joint project with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine" for a total amount of USD 16.5 billion and EUR 1.4 billion (loans IBRD, IDA loans, grants from the Trust Fund of many donors).