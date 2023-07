Russia destroys or damages 26 objects in ports of Ukraine since withdrawal from grain agreement

Since the withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative (grain agreement), the aggressor country Russia has destroyed or damaged 26 infrastructure facilities in Ukrainian seaports.

The corresponding statement was made by the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, his words are quoted by the government portal.

According to the Minister, the goal of Russia's latest missile and air attacks is obvious - to deprive the world of Ukrainian food.

"In the past nine days alone, as a result of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities and 5 civilian ships have been damaged and partially destroyed," Kubrakov said.

He added that Russian warships in the Black Sea restrict shipping near Bulgarian territorial waters and in the area of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

These actions of the aggressor country actually block the movement of ships to the seaports of Ukraine.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is an agreement between Ukraine, Turkiye, Russia and the UN, signed in order to create a security corridor in the Black Sea for ships that export Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.

The corresponding document was signed in July 2022 in Turkish Istanbul. The agreement lasted almost a year and was terminated by Russia on July 17 of this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last Tuesday, July 25, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Russia was disrupting the grain agreement under a special plan.

We also reported that Ukraine intends to continue the grain agreement, despite Russia's withdrawal from the agreement and threats from the Kremlin.

Recall, a day earlier, on July 26, it became known that Russia was preparing a fleet and aviation to block the Black Sea.