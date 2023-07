On the night of July 27, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of the Odesa Region. There is damage and a killed person. Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"At night, a terrorist country launched a missile attack on the Odesa Region. The target of the aggressor is the port infrastructure. The Russians fired Kalibr missiles from a submarine in the waters of the Black Sea," he wrote.

According to Kiper, a civilian guard born in 1979 was killed as a result of the hit.

Also, as a result of the attack, the equipment of one of the cargo terminals was damaged, the security building and two cars were destroyed.

"Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. Terrorists will be responsible for every crime!" Kiper added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, July 26, air defense forces destroyed 36 cruise missiles of the aggressor state of Russia.

Then the occupiers launched two missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

In the afternoon, three Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed, and around 5:00 p.m., the enemy attacked from the Caspian Sea region with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles. Launches of 36 missiles from eight Tu-95MS strategic bombers were recorded.

In addition, around 7:00 p.m., the occupiers raised MiG-31K fighters into the sky and struck with four Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles in the direction of the Khmelnytskyi Region.