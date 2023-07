Wagner PMC recruiting Belarusian military ready to participate in battles against Poland and Lithuania

The Wagner private military company (PMC) is recruiting servicemen of the Armed Forces of Belarus. The main condition for signing the contract is readiness to fight against Poland and Lithuania.

This follows from a statement by the Center of National Resistance (CNR) under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The day before, Wagner troopers began to participate in training servicemen of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

During the training, the mercenaries offer the Belarusian military to sign a contract and join the ranks of the PMC.

According to the CNR, one of the conditions for signing a contract for joining the PMC is the readiness to participate in hostilities in Poland or Lithuania.

As earlier reported, at the end of June, the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced a military coup in Russia. First, the mercenaries under his control captured Rostov-on-Don and several military facilities in the region and then headed toward Moscow.

The mutiny of the Wagner troopers ended the day after it began when the advance columns of mercenaries were 200 kilometers from Moscow.

According to the agreements between Prigozhin and the Kremlin, he and most of his mercenaries were relocated to Belarus.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the day before, new satellite images of the Wagner PMC camp, which was recently deployed in the Mogilev region of Belarus, were published online.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the start of joint exercises with the Wagner troopers.