American K2 Integrity will help search for Russian assets to collect compensation of USD 5 billion from RF

The leading international law firm Covington & Burling LLP, acting as legal advisor to the Naftogaz group, will engage the services of the American investigative company K2 Integrity to implement the decision of the Arbitration Tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague to collect USD 5 billion in compensation for Russia's seizure of the group's assets in Crimea.

This follows from a statement by Naftogaz, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The K2 team will help to search for Russian commercial assets, on the basis of which we will plan a further strategy of forced compensation from Russia. I believe the path we are taking will serve as an example for other companies affected by Russian aggression," said the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Oleksii Chernyshov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June, Naftogaz of Ukraine and five other companies of the Naftogaz group filed a petition with the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia to confirm the decision of the Hague Tribunal, to which Russia is obliged to pay USD 5 billion (including interest) in compensation for losses and lost property of the company in Crimea.

On April 12, the arbitration tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ordered Russia to pay Naftogaz USD 5 billion in compensation for damages and property lost in Crimea.