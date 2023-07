One of the largest oil service companies in the world, Weatherford International, will conduct an engineering assessment of the gas fund of the largest oil-producing company Ukrnafta.

Ukrnafta director Serhii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukrnafta and Weatherford will work on increasing gas production. The American company will conduct an engineering assessment of our gas fund as part of the cooperation. The project involves the analysis of production data, based on the results of which a list of technologies will be determined, and an assessment of the effectiveness of their application will be carried out. The companies have already signed everything necessary for the partnership agreement," he wrote.

Koretskyi noted that cooperation with Weatherford will allow Ukrnafta to apply modern production intensification technologies at existing wells. This is part of the company's strategy to double production over a five-year horizon.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the financial plan of Ukrnafta for 2023 with a profit of UAH 12 billion.

Ukrnafta ended the 1st quarter with a profit of UAH 4.3 billion.

In 2023, Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% year over year to 1.45 million tons.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporozhtransformator (ZTR), and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.