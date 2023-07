During the evening massive air attack on Ukraine, the Russian army struck the Khmelnytskyi Region with four Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles. As a result of the shooting down of enemy targets by the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), debris fell in several settlements of the region.

Serhii Tiurin, the first deputy chief of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram.

The official noted that on Wednesday, July 26, the region again came under a massive enemy attack.

"According to the Air Force of the AFU, at around 7 p.m., occupiers raised MiG-31K fighters into the sky and struck with four Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles in the direction of the Khmelnytskyi Region," he said.

The Regional Military Administration representative thanked the Air Defense Forces of the AFU, which repelled the air attack.

He also said that as a result of the shooting down of enemy missiles, debris fell in the settlements of the Khmelnytskyi District.

"In addition, fragments of the rocket fell on the territory of a private house in the Starokostiantyniv Community. A car was damaged," the official informed.

The Regional State Administration added that there is currently no information about the victims.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier, Russian strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea launched cruise missiles in the direction of Ukraine.

Twelve Tu-95 strategic missile-carrying bombers took part in the attack, which took off from the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk Oblast.

On the evening of July 26, the spokesman of the Air Force of the AFU/Colonel Yurii Ihnat said that the target of today's Russian missile attack was the area of the village of Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Region.