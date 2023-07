Kyiv has acquired into the ownership of the territorial community 113 apartments for temporary residence of IDPs. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko handed over warrants and keys to apartments to the first families.

This was reported by the website of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"The first 37 apartments for internally displaced persons have already been put into operation and are ready to accept people for temporary residence. The apartments are the property of the territorial community of Kyiv and are provided free of charge to IDPs. The city has already purchased 113 such apartments. Their total area is about 6,000 square meters, and the total cost is almost UAH 230 million," Vitali Klitschko said.

Today, the keys to the new housing were handed to two families. This is the family of Ms. Oksana from Sloviansk, Donetsk Region, which consists of 6 people: three young children and parents with disabilities.

Also, the family of Oleksandr and Olha from Mariupol received housing. The couple raise a son who has a disability since childhood. Oleksandr is a member of the volunteer formation of the territorial community of Kyiv. Parents also live with them.

Vitali Klitschko said that today in Kyiv 810 families of internally displaced persons need housing for temporary residence. Most of these people are in the Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi Districts of the city.

In total, almost 266,000 IDPs have registered in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, and 400,000 people since 2014. About 15,000 of them are people with disabilities, more than 65,000 are pensioners, the mayor of Kyiv said.

Earlier it was reported that at the initiative of Vitali Klitschko, the expenditures of the city budget for the assistance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were increased to UAH 5 billion.

Also, the mayor of Kyiv took the initiative to legally allow communities to help not only those military units that are registered on their territory, but also everyone else.