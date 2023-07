2 mines exploded in water near beach in Odesa Region. Regional Military Administration warns of increase in mi

On the morning of July 26, two mines exploded in the water near one of the beaches of the Odesa Region. The Regional Military Administration warned of increased mine danger in connection with the storm in the Black Sea.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"The storm in the Black Sea led to an increase in mine danger. This morning, two mines exploded in the water near one of the beaches of the Odesa Region, the type of which could not be determined," the report says.

Kiper emphasized that the Black Sea remains dangerous - the mine threat is extremely high, it is aggravated by the consequences of man-made flooding after the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka HEPP.

"Many explosive items were brought into the sea. In addition, the provocative behavior of the terrorist country in the Black Sea may lead to an additional increase in mines," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

The South Operational Command also added that yesterday evening a mine of an unknown type was brought to the Black Sea coast in the Mykolaiv Region, which spontaneously detonated. As a result of the explosion, several dozen windows in the buildings of the recreational facility were damaged. People were not injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor state of the Russian Federation redeployed ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation after the failure of the "grain agreement", which may indicate an increase in the risks of violence in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, July 26, electricity will be turned off in part of Odesa due to emergency restoration works.