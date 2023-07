During an afternoon cruise missile attack, the Ukrainian air defense shot down two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles.

The Air Force of Ukraine has reported this.

"At about 13 hours on July 26, 2023, the enemy struck with Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea," it said.

Most likely, the launches were carried out from a Russian submarine. The airspace of Ukraine missiles crossed from the southeast direction, changing course along the route. However, both were destroyed in the sky over the Vinnytsia Region.

The Air Force warned that this attack may not be the last of today.

