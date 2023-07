MP Ponomariov, who went to occupiers, arrested without bail

The Pecherskyi District Court arrested Member of Parliament Oleksandr Ponomariov, who is suspected of treason, without bail.

The court made such a decision on July 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the request of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Pecherskyi District Court chose a preventive measure for the MP from the banned political party Opposition Platform - For Life - detention without bail.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin signed him a notice of suspicion of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation’s employees in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine established that Member of Parliament from the political party Opposition Platform - For Life banned in Ukraine switched to the side of the enemy at the beginning of the war.

On the very first day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, he went from Kyiv to occupied Berdiansk.

In order to preserve his own wealth and enterprises located in the occupied city, he began to cooperate with the invaders.

According to operational data, the enterprises affiliated with him still provide premises for the use of the Russian military, provide them with food and fuel and lubricants. Also, the local mass media, which were in his orbit of influence, broadcast pro-Russian narratives and propaganda, misleading the population of Berdiansk.

During his work with the occupiers, the MP visited the temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia.

Later, due to commercial disputes with the occupiers, the MP decided to return to the non-occupied part of Ukraine.