The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to oblige civilians to declare weapons without the obligation to surrender them until the end of martial law and within 90 days after its completion. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is reported that the Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the Law "On Ensuring the Participation of Civilians in the Defense of Ukraine" on improving the procedure for obtaining, declaring and handling firearms.

The bill was developed by the Ministry of Interior Affairs in order to streamline the rules for the treatment of weapons, as well as giving civilians the right to declare existing weapons and ammunition for them.

It is noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, civilians are involved in repelling and deterring Russian armed aggression and at the legislative level have received the right to use firearms for this, which are not registered in a certain manner.

"In this regard, there was a need to streamline the rules for the treatment of weapons, as well as granting the right to civilians to declare existing weapons, but without the obligation to surrender them until the end of martial law, and within 90 days after its completion," the statement said.

The obligation to declare by civilians defined in the act of categories of firearms and ammunition for it in the bodies (units) of the National Police is established.

The procedure for declaring firearms, as well as the rules for carrying them, storing them, and transporting them by civilians involved in repelling and deterring Russia's armed aggression, will be determined by the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

It is noted that the adoption of this law will contribute to strengthening control in the field of arms circulation, as well as provide legal guarantees for civilians not to bring them to justice for the possession of unregistered, but declared weapons.

In turn, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said on a Telegram channel that this bill, among other things, proposes to determine firearms and ammunition for it subject to/not subject to declaration, as well as prohibit the transfer by civilians of firearms and ammunition for it, received or declared, to other persons, except for transfer to the National Police.

It also provides for a ban on civilians carrying, storing, transporting, using firearms and ammunition to it, information about which is not available in the registers and databases of the Ministry of Interior Affairs or which are not declared in the bodies of the National Police, in the territory where active hostilities are not carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the use of civilian firearms for the period of martial law.