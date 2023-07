The President's Office discussed the raiding of real estate by banks with businesses.

This is stated in the President's Office message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

There was a second meeting with businesses, which President's Office is helping to solve the problems that have arisen.

The meeting was attended by Yevhen Volovychenko, director of Volynsaprofos LLC; Roman Romanchuk, director of Multiplex-Holding; Vasyl Danyliak, vice president of OKKO company; Yurii Kryvosheia, president and managing partner of Toronto-Kyiv.

"At another meeting with businesses and law enforcement officers, they analyzed absolutely specific problems related to issues of nature management, allocation of land plots, construction of new facilities and unscrupulous actions of banks that raided real estate," the press service quotes the deputy head of the President's Office, Rostyslav Shurma.

According to him, the results of the case review will be available in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Rostyslav Shurma announced that the seized assets of the sanctioned persons will be collected in specialized holdings, and these holdings will be under the management of the National Wealth Fund.