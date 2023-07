The U.S. Department of State calls for an end to hostilities in the immediate vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as mining a nuclear facility threatens the security of the entire region.

This was stated by the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Vedant Patel, at a briefing.

The American official emphasizes that the States call for an immediate end to such actions.

"Such violent and unstable activity in the immediate vicinity of a nuclear power plant, and this case at a nuclear power plant, is extremely dangerous," the representative of the State Department emphasized.

This is how he commented on the U.S. position regarding the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) data on detecting mines and explosives on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP controlled by the Russian military.

As Patel said, such a situation poses a direct danger to the entire region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 12, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the Russian invaders were mining the technical facilities and engine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Experts of the IAEA discovered anti-personnel landmines on the periphery of the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Meanwhile, IAEA inspectors have not yet gained access to the roofs of the reactor buildings of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.