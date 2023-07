In the past day, the military of the terrorist state, the Russian Federation, fired 55 times on the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region. They used 300 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, aviation, MPADS, and UAVs.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the region's populated areas, the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises in the Kakhovka District.

Due to the Russian aggression, two people were killed, and three were wounded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military continues to advance on the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk axes. In particular, the AFU were successful in the Staromayorske District.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine had recaptured half of its territories, which Russia had seized since the full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, last day the Defense Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area of Avdiyivka, as well as east of Stupochky and near Dyliyivka on the Bakhmut axis, under heavy fire from aviation and artillery. During the past day, 26 combat encounters between the Defense Forces and the enemy took place.