An electronic petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow a declarative withdrawal from Russian citizenship when acquiring Ukrainian citizenship gained the 25,000 votes necessary for consideration. This is evidenced by data on the President's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The corresponding petition was registered on April 28 and as of the morning of July 25, it received more than 25,000 votes. Lawyer for migration issues Oleksii Skorbach is its initiator.

The author in the petition appeals to Zelenskyy with a request to initiate a bill that allows declarative withdrawal from Russian citizenship when acquiring Ukrainian citizenship instead of an obligation to terminate citizenship.

He notes that at present there are still rules of national legislation, according to which, citizens of Ukraine who were previously in the citizenship of Russia must fulfill their obligations to the aggressor country to obtain permission to withdraw from its citizenship.

In case of non-fulfillment of such an obligation, according to the law “On Citizenship of Ukraine”, the decision to acquire Ukrainian citizenship is canceled.

Thus, it is claimed in the petition, de facto, that the aggressor country still has an influence on citizens of Ukraine and the procedure for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship.

"Obtaining consent or permission to withdraw from citizenship from a country that commits genocide of Ukrainians live is a humiliation for citizens of Ukraine. It is also a threat to national security - communication of Ukrainian citizens during the withdrawal from Russian citizenship with representatives of the authorities of the aggressor country. Such communication should be minimized or stopped altogether," the petition notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territories of Russia will retain Ukrainian citizenship despite Russian law.

In April, the Constitutional Court began consideration of the official interpretation of Article 4 of the Constitution of Ukraine on single citizenship.