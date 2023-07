Kyiv will increase spending from the city budget on military assistance several times - up to UAH 5 billion. The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this during the session of the Kyiv City Council. He also took the initiative to legislate the expansion of the ability of communities to help the defenders.

"At today's meeting of the Kyiv City Council, we will increase the capital's financing of the defense forces to UAH 5 billion. Let me remind you that last year we allocated almost UAH 850 million from the city budget to finance the security and defense forces of Kyiv. In 6 months of this year - more than UAH 380 million. That is, in total - more than UAH 1.2 billion. And we continue to allocate funds. And also attract assistance from foreign partners. We are responding to all appeals of our units," Vitali Klitschko said.

He noted that, according to the law, funds from local budgets cannot be transferred directly to the Armed Forces. Communities have the right to finance only the needs of military units registered on their territory or those belonging to the defense forces of a particular city.

Therefore, the mayor of Kyiv took the initiative to amend the legislation to expand the capacity of communities to help the military.

"Parliament should legally regulate the issue of financing the needs of the military by cities. So that we can allocate funds to units registered not only in our community. And also - we must understand the real needs, what exactly should be purchased. Not drones in general. What exactly, who exactly, in what amount? Besides, our defenders need a lot more - starting with anti-drone protection, for example," Klitschko said.

He also proposed a mechanism to make the work of helping the army systematic and effective.

"For this to be systemic work, I propose to create a Coordinating Council of city and town heads with the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, who know the needs and what is missing. Create on the platform of the Association of Cities, which unites communities. To ensure that local government efforts are coordinated and as effective as possible. Public control of this can be carried out by a public council created recently under the Ministry of Defense. To make the process open and clear to society," Vitali Klitschko stressed.