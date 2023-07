More than six million Ukrainians need medical cannabis treatment - MP Stefanishyna

Olha Stefanishyna, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, a member of the committee on the health of the nation, medical care and health insurance, believes that at least about six million Ukrainians need medical cannabis treatment.

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"This is at least six million people who need such drugs (based on cannabis). Volumes (of the provision of medical cannabis) in the context of needs are very large," said the MP.

By the start of the full-scale invasion, two million needed cannabis-based drugs, she said.

Stefanishyna noted that now four million Ukrainians with various psychological injuries and disorders have been added to these two million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stefanishyna advocates the treatment of PTSD with medical cannabis.