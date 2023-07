Over the past day, the enemy has launched only one missile attack on Ukraine.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the past day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 72 air strikes, carried out more than 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the General Staff noted.

As a result of shelling, children and civilians were killed and wounded, port infrastructure and grain storage points in the south of Ukraine, residential buildings were destroyed and damaged.

Currently, the probability of launching missile and air strikes across the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

Over the past 24 hours, a total of more than 35 combat clashes took place on the front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, Russian occupation forces attacked the Zhytomyr Region with kamikaze drones, and an infrastructure object was damaged.

On the night of Tuesday, July 25, the Russian occupation army attacked the capital of Ukraine with Iranian Shahed attack drones. This is the sixth drone attack on Kyiv this month. Air defense forces destroyed all Shahed on the approach to Kyiv.