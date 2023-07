The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has collected evidence on the head of the banned Nashi party/former member of the Verkhovna Rada Yevhen Murayev, who is involved in subversive activities against Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the SSU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

He was served with suspicion under two articles of the Penal Code of Ukraine:

▪ Section 1 of Article 111 (treason);

▪ Section 1 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional belonging, religious beliefs, disability, and other grounds).

According to the investigation, Murayev used the Nash TV channel under his control for mass dissemination of the Kremlin's narratives in the information space of Ukraine.

In this way, he purposefully used his own media resource to manipulate the public opinion of Ukrainians in the interests of the Russian Federation.

First of all, it concerned the submission of distorted information about the internal situation in our country and its perception in the international arena.

In this regard, at the beginning of February 2022, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) sanctions were imposed against Murayev's TV channel.

After long independent examinations initiated by the SSU, the facts of the criminal activity of the person involved against the state security of Ukraine have now been finally confirmed.

Comprehensive measures are underway to establish all the circumstances of the crimes.

Murayev faces up to 15 years in prison.

As earlier reported, in the fall of 2022, the SSU officers conducted a series of searches at Murayev's residences and offices.

During the investigation, cash in Russian rubles, weapons, as well as computer equipment, and mobile phones with evidence of illegal activities were found at the addresses of the suspect.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the SSU searched the ex-MP Murayev and his relatives, and the Lviv court banned Murayev's Nashi party.