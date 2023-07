Kakhovka HEPP may remain destroyed. Ukrhydroenergo explains why it may not be rebuilt

If it is possible to resolve a number of technical issues related to the devastation of the Kakhovka Reservoir, the Kakhovka HEPP destroyed by the Russians may not be rebuilt. Director General of the Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota said this in an interview with Forbes.

It is reported that the reconstruction of the hydroelectric power plant is important, but there is an alternative to construction.

"If we can solve these issues without restoring the Kakhovka HEPP, then it will be possible to discuss whether it is expedient to build a hydroelectric power plant. However, at the moment, the HEPP is the only solution to these problems," Syrota explained.

Among the problems that will have to be solved in order to prevent large-scale construction, the following are called:

covering the water deficit in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions, which depended on the Kakhovka Reservoir;

compensation for the losses of the irrigation system, which was fed from the reservoir, and the water supply of Crimea after the de-occupation;

providing water to cooling ponds of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (full start-up of the plant after de-occupation is impossible without restoration of the reservoir);

provision of river navigation on the Dnieper (the depth at the site of the Kakhovka Reservoir decreased by approximately 14 meters).