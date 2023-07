Russians shell Kherson and the region 58 times in the past day

During the past day, on July 23, the military terrorist states of the Russian Federation fired 58 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 325 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, aviation, tanks, and UAVs. The enemy fired ten shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the region's populated areas.

Due to Russian aggression, one person was injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the defense forces of Ukraine advanced 12 sq. km in the south and about four sq. km – on the Bakhmut axis.

During the offensive, Ukrainian troops liberated about 35 sq. km on the Bakhmut axis of territory. Last week, the Defense Forces de-occupied about four sq. km in this direction.

Key battles continue in the area of Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and Kurdiumivka.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine had liberated half of its territories, which Russia seized since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.